Local Bus Company First to Use New Disinfectant System

GILL — F.M. Kuzmeskus Inc., a family-owned school transportation provider since 1925, is the first and only transportation company in the country to use a new system designed specifically for disinfecting buses.

At the height of the COVID-19 crisis in early 2020, the bus company approached Bete Fog Nozzle Inc. in Greenfield about developing a system which would quickly, consistently, and accurately apply an EPA- and CDC-approved disinfecting agent to the interior environment of each of its more than 100 school buses.

Working closely with Ted Toothaker, systems engineer at Bete Fog Nozzle, testing and development began in early May.

Currently, the system is in use in all chool buses servicing F.M. Kuzmeskus’ Windham Southeast Supervisory Union contract, in Southern Vermont. Once in-school learning resumes in the other districts served by F.M. Kuzmeskus — including more than a dozen schools in Western Mass. — those buses, too, will equipped to provide this state-of-the-art extra level of protection to all of its student passengers.

The system, dubbed Bete FastPASS (public area spray system), ends the need for manual spraying and was specifically designed to eliminate human error. Using high-pressure nozzles and air compressors, two buses are treated in just three minutes. Each bus is treated twice a day.