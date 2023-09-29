Longtime Girl Scouts CEO Pattie Hallberg Stepping Down

HOLYOKE — Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM) announced that the nonprofit organization’s long-time CEO, Pattie Hallberg, is stepping down at the end of 2023, after 16 years of service to GSCWM.

“Pattie’s legacy at Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts is nothing short of extraordinary,” said Nicole Messier, GSCWM board president. “Her leadership has been instrumental in shaping the organization into what it is today. We are profoundly grateful for her unwavering dedication, expertise, and vision, which have empowered countless girls and women to embrace their potential. As we embark on this transition, we remain steadfast to upholding the values and mission that Pattie has championed throughout her tenure. The GSCWM board is committed to finding a worthy successor who will carry on Pattie’s legacy and uphold our mission to nurture the future female leaders of tomorrow.”

The GSCWM board will oversee the process to choose Hallberg’s successor, and has engaged the search firm Find Good People to assist with the transition.

“It has been my honor and a sincere privilege to lead Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, an organization dedicated to the development of a girl’s personal leadership journey,” said Hallberg, who was named by BusinessWest to its Women of Impact class of 2020.

“I am proud of the organization we are today and the impact we’ve made, working with thousands of fabulous girls and adults to further the Girl Scout mission to build girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place,” she added. “Our sustainability through a global pandemic and our current growth both in membership and revenue represent the collective effort of an incredibly talented staff, a dedicated board of directors, generous funding partners, and an innovative and dedicated membership. I couldn’t be more excited about what’s next for this important organization.”