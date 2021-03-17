M.L. Schmitt, Palmeri Electric, Hatfield Community Step Up for Local Veteran

HATFIELD — Today, March 17, starting at 9 a.m., two local electrical contractors are donating time and material to assist Hatfield resident and Korean War-era veteran George Emeny, 86, whose Hatfield home was deemed unsuitable by the Board of Health earlier this year.

M.L. Schmitt Inc. of Springfield and Palmeri Electric of Shelburne Falls are joining the Hatfield community to help Emeny keep his home and make it livable again.

“Working together with Palmeri Electric and members of the Hatfield community is an honor for us,” said Jean Pierre Crevier, owner and vice president of M.L. Schmitt Inc. “It’s important for us to help Mr. Emeny during his time of need.”

Emeny has been sleeping in his car each night, accompanied by his dog and cat, because his home is unfit for human habitation. Members of the Hatfield community stepped in to help. M.L. Schmitt Inc., and Palmeri Electric will see that all electrical needs are repaired and up to code.