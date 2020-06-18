Massachusetts Gaming Commission Discusses Guidelines for Reopening Casinos

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission met this week to discuss detailed guidelines for reopening the state’s casinos. The full report, to be voted on next week, is available by clicking here.

Among the guidelines are copious instructions about what casinos must do to clean and sanitize the facilities, both before the yet-to-be-determined reopening date and each day thereafter.

Also, craps, roulette, and poker will be unavailable at first, and plexiglass dividers at blackjack tables will separate players from dealers and each other. Slot machines must be spaced a minimum of six feet apart, or separated by plexiglass shields.

Food service and consumption will be limited to designated areas. While beverage service will be allowed in the gaming area, guests must still wear masks and may lower them only to drink.

The commission could also limit occupancy to as few as 25% of each casino’s regular capacity. For MGM Springfield, that would lower capacity from 7,400 to 1,870.