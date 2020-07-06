Massachusetts Unemployment Claims Continue to Decline

BOSTON — From June 21 to June 27, Massachusetts had 29,072 individuals file an initial claim for regular unemployment insurance (UI), a small decrease of 469 over the previous week, the third consecutive week of decline.

However, as the school systems officially closed for the summer, over-the-week increases in filings were seen in public administration and education. Manufacturing also posted an increase in initial claims filed. From March 15 to June 27, a total of 1,057,496 individuals have filed for regular UI. For the week, continued UI claims were down 9,828, or 1.8% over the previous week.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims filed for the week ending June 27, at 14,154, were slightly more than the previous week. Since April 20, 638,245 claimants have filed an initial claim for PUA.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provided up to 13 weeks of extended benefits, was implemented on May 21. For the week ending June 20, 4,503 PEUC initial claims were filed, bringing the total of PEUC filings to 59,144 since implementation.