MassDOT Board Approves $16.7 Billion Investment Plan, Including East-west Rail

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) board of directors voted this week to approve a five-year capital investment plan (CIP) that includes roughly $16.7 billion in planned transportation investments in FY 2025-29.

Included in the CIP is more than $800 million for the MBTA over five years, including funding for Red and Orange Line vehicles, South Coast Rail, and bi-level commuter rail coaches.

“I want to commend our tireless team members who have been working on the five-year plan, crunching the numbers and ensuring funding is allocated for the essential projects our communities need,” Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt said. “I also thank everyone who gave input during the public comment period, helping to ensure that we make effective, equitable investments.”

In addition to support for the MBTA, the CIP includes:

• $772 million for the Cape Cod Bridges Program;

• $367 million for the I-195 to Route 18 interchange rehabilitation in New Bedford;

• $295 million for the ongoing I-90/I-495 interchange improvements in Hopkinton and Westborough;

• $256 million to support the Rourke Bridge replacement in Lowell;

• $243 million for the I-90 Allston multimodal project in Boston; and

• $123 million to advance west-east rail, including track improvements between Springfield and Worcester, planning and design for a future Palmer station, Pittsfield track capacity improvements, preliminary engineering and environmental work for the Springfield-area track reconfiguration, and planning for additional train service connecting Boston and Albany, N.Y.

“I am very pleased with this announcement and the steady progress we continue to make in bringing west-east Rail to fruition,” U.S. Rep. Richard Neal said. “I have been in frequent communication with Governor [Maura] Healey and Secretary Tibbits-Nutt, advocating for this project and ensuring it is a priority for the Healey-Driscoll administration. After yet another announcement in what has been a series of substantial investments from the governor and her team, it is clear that they are all in.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that came from the Ways and Means Committee under my chairmanship was one of our nation’s greatest undertakings in decades — $1.2 trillion to improve all facets of American infrastructure, including rail,” Neal added. “I am pleased that the Healey-Driscoll administration has continued to pursue these federal dollars and, as a result, the Commonwealth has been a great benefactor of this historic legislation.”