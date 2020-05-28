MBK to Host Free Webinar on PPP Loan Forgiveness

HOLYOKE — Obtaining a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan may have seemed like a difficult task, but the more complex journey may lie ahead.

MBK will host a free webinar on Monday, June 1 from 10 a.m. to noon for small businesses. Kristina Drzal Houghton and Jim Krupienski will review the latest guidance from the U.S. Treasury and Small Business Administration on completing the required loan-forgiveness application.

The two-hour event will take a dive into what qualifies for loan forgiveness, what employment thresholds must be reached to obtain full forgiveness, what happens if the requirements are not met, and an example of the calculation.

Registration is required, and seating is limited. To register, click here.