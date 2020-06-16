MCLA Gallery 51 Offers Virtual Discussion of Time Cover by Titus Kaphar

NORTH ADAMS — Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Gallery 51 will hold an online conversation about artist Titus Kaphar’s painting “Analogous Colors,” which graced the June 15, 2020 cover of Time magazine. The gallery will explore this piece through the lens of the nation’s recent events on Wednesday, June 24 from 5 to 6:30 p.m., using VTS Visual Thinking Strategies.

During this event, art will be the vehicle to create and sustain non-judgmental dialogue, with an opportunity to learn from one another’s observations.

Gallery 51 is committed to creating safe spaces for discourse and dialogue with, about, and through art. If not now, gallery leadership asserts, then never will people be able to engage in honest discussion about race and the experience of black and brown people in the U.S.

To register for this event, click here. For more information about upcoming programs, click here.