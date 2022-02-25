MCLA Slates Seminar on ‘Plastic Pollution Crisis’

NORTH ADAMS — David Sayer of Beyond Plastics and Sustainable Saratoga will give a talk titled “Community Strategies for Addressing the Plastic Pollution Crisis,” at 5:30 p.m. on March 2 at the Mass. College of Liberal Arts’ Feigenbaum Center for Science and Innovation, Room 121.

Part of MCLA’s Green Living Seminar series, this event is free and open to the public. Please note that masks are required in all buildings on MCLA’s campus.

Sayer is a charter member of the Beyond Plastics Alumni Network, and coordinates its growing online community. He is a recent but devout student of the plastic pollution crisis and maintains educational and activist resources on the Beyond Plastics wiki (bit.ly/plasticwiki). Locally, he supports Sustainable Saratoga in his hometown of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and coordinates community pickups and other Zero Waste activities.

While he has become a recognized “trash vigilante” in his community (@madplastic on Instagram), Sayer is increasingly working at the keyboard to pressure state and federal lawmakers to support plastic-pollution legislation and related climate protections. He bands together weekly with other Beyond Plastics supporters to drive initiatives that would stem the plastic tide at the source and safeguard vulnerable communities.

Outside of his engagement with Beyond Plastics, Sayer is a consulting IT architect for Accenture, specializing in Microsoft modern workplace technologies.

MCLA’s annual Green Living Seminar Series continues through April, presenting a series of lectures on the theme of “Greening the City.” Every semester, the Green Living Seminar Series centers around a different topic, timely and relevant in current sustainability issues. Seminars take place on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. until April 20.

The series is a presentation of the MCLA Environmental Studies Department and MCLA’s Berkshire Environmental Resource Center.

Presentations will also be broadcast on Northern Berkshire Community Television Channel (NBCTC) 1302 at the following times:

Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.;

Fridays at 4 p.m.;

Saturdays at 3:30 p.m.;

Sundays at 11:30 a.m.; and

Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Recordings will also be available on the College’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.mcla.edu/greenliving or contact professor of Environmental Studies Elena Traister at (413) 662-5303.