MCLA to Hold Virtual Information Sessions for Academic Programs on Oct. 1

NORTH ADAMS — The Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts (MCLA) Division of Graduate and Continuing Education (DGCE) will hold virtual information sessions on Thursday, Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. for community members interested in the following academic programs:

• Master of Business Administration/Graduate Certificate in Business Administration;

• Master of Education/Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study/Leadership Academy; and

• Degree Completion.

DGCE’s academic programs embrace MCLA’s mission of access and affordability, and are designed for those looking to advance their careers through higher education no matter what stage of life they are in. These sessions are free and open to all interested community members.

MCLA’s MBA program is among the most affordable in the Northeast. Its most recent cohort scored in the 89th percentile on Peregrine’s national examination, which is taken by all graduates at accredited business schools. MCLA invites non-matriculated students to enroll in MBA courses and see if they are ready for graduate work.

The 45-credit MBA program offers a broad-based, multi-disciplinary education that combines the strengths of the business faculty with those of practicing managers actively involved in day-to-day decision making in the field. Courses include a blend of classroom experience and practical, hands-on field work.

The graduate certificate in business administration is an option for those who hold bachelor’s degrees in areas outside of business administration. The five-course certificate provides either a standalone advanced certificate in business administration or fulfills the first 15 credits toward an MBA at MCLA.

To register, visit mcla.edu/graduate.