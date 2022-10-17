Mercedes-Benz of Springfield Celebrates Five Years

CHICOPEE — Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is celebrating five years since opening its doors on Oct. 16, 2017. Owners Michelle and Peter Wirth mark the milestone with a celebration with their team.

“Time flies when you are having fun,” said Peter Wirth, who co-owns the dealership with his wife, Michelle. “While it may only be five years since we first opened our doors, we feel part of the fabric of the community we call home. We’ve introduced the brand to so many in Western Massachusetts who never dreamed they would one day drive a Mercedes-Benz, and given Mercedes-Benz loyalists in the Pioneer Valley a new home.”

Mercedes-Benz of Springfield’s early and sustained success continues to validate the brand’s decision to put a site in the Pioneer Valley, despite the 11-year hiatus in having a local Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Since opening five years ago, the dealership has serviced 53,795 cars, conducted 68,000 car washes, sold and delivered more than 6,400 vehicles, partnered with more than 350 organizations, and increased its team from 30 employees on opening day to 55 today. It has been honored with two BusinessWest 40 Under Forty awards, three Mercedes-Benz Best of the Best Awards, and an Amherst Area Chamber of Commerce A+ Award, and was an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist.

“We couldn’t be prouder of how far we’ve come in only five years and want to thank each and every person who has supported us along the way,” Michelle Wirth said. “We couldn’t have done it without you.”