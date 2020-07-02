Top Page Banner

Daily News

Meyers Brothers Kalicka Employees Donate 279 Pounds of Food to Open Pantry

By 361

HOLYOKE — Amid COVID-19, the need for organizations such as Open Pantry Community Services has grown. Matt Ogrodowicz of Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. led a charge to collect food and donations at MBK over a two-week period. He shared Open Pantry’s mission as well as its high-demand items, including cereal, pasta, canned goods, peanut butter, and spaghetti sauce.

Staff at MBK donated food and/or money, which Ogrodowicz used to shop for additional items on the high-demand list. With the combined efforts, MBK was able to donate 279 pounds of food to Open Pantry.

 

 

Tags:

Related Posts

Realtor Assoc. Awards 20 Scholarships to Local Graduates

By

Greater Westfield Chamber Slates Legislative Lunch for April 12

By

Springfield Regional Chamber to Host Forum on New Labor Laws

By