MGC to Hold Public Hearing on Untethered Category-3 Sports-wagering Licenses

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Gaming Commission will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 3 regarding the six applications for untethered category-3 sports-wagering licenses. The 10 a.m. hearing is meant to provide the public an opportunity to comment on the applications.

Those wishing to speak at the hearing should email [email protected] in advance to be placed on the list of speakers. Alternatively, written comments may also be submitted to the same email address with ‘Category 3­ Untethered Public Comment’ in the subject line. Written comments are preferred in advance of the hearing but will be accepted on a rolling basis by the commission.

Applications for untethered category-3 licenses have been submitted to the commission from Bally’s Interactive LLC, Betfair Interactive US LLC (d/b/a FanDuel), Betr Holdings Inc., Crown MA Gaming LLC (d/b/a DraftKings), Digital Gaming Corp. USA, and PointsBet Massachusetts LLC.

Meetings regarding those applications are expected to be held in the days and weeks following Tuesday’s hearing. More information on those meeting dates, times, and schedules is soon to follow.

A livestream of the Jan. 3 hearing will be available at massgaming.com.