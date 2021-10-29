MGM Springfield Poker Room Reopens

SPRINGFIELD — For the first time in more than 18 months, poker enthusiasts will have the opportunity to ante up and compete in live cash games in the MGM Springfield Poker Room. Scheduled to reopen its doors today, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m., it will be the state’s only venue currently offering poker.

“MGM Springfield is thrilled to reopen our poker room. We are looking forward to welcoming back our loyal players and dozens of employees who have waited for this day for more than a year and a half,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield president and chief operating officer.

With the health and safety of guests and employees at the forefront, the room will offer 13 total tables, up to nine players per table, live cash games, and daily play from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.