Michael Fenton Named Shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C.

SPRINGFIELD — Attorney Michael Fenton was named a shareholder at Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C., the firm announced.

Fenton has been selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star every year since 2014, was named one of the Top 25 Up and Coming Attorneys in Massachusetts by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly, and was honored by BusinessWest as a 40 Under Forty award recipient in 2012.

“With this remarkable professional résumé and deep ties to the community, it was only natural for Attorney Fenton to be invited to become a shareholder with the firm. Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin has a bright future, and we expect Michael to be a large part of our future success,” said founding Partner Steven Schwartz.

Fenton concentrates his practice in the areas of business planning, commercial real estate, land use, and estate planning. He earned his law degree and MBA from Western New England University in 2012 and his bachelor’s degree in political science, cum laude, from Providence College in 2009. He is admitted to practice in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Active in the Western Mass. community, Fenton volunteers for several organizations and has served as a member of the Springfield City Council since 2010.

“I am very excited and humbled to be named a shareholder with Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin,” he said. “It’s an honor to work alongside such talented attorneys, and I look forward to growing my career with the firm.”