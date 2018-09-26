Multi-chamber Lunch and Learn Event to Discuss Future Business Climate

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The West of the River Chamber of Commerce will present a Lunch and Learn event on Thursday, Oct. 4. This multi-chamber event will include members from the Greater Westfield, Greater Chicopee, and East of the River Five Town chambers.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Storrowton Tavern Carriage House in West Springfield. Attendees will have the opportunity to network, enjoy lunch, and listen to a discussion on what the region’s future business climate looks like in the wake of the recent ‘grand bargain’ that was passed through legislation. Richard Lord, CEO of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, will provide the audience with insight on what to expect in the future. A question-and-answer period will follow his comments.

For more information, call the West of the River Chamber of Commerce at (413) 426-3880 or register online at www.westoftheriverchamber.com.