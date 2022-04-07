Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Plan Summer Concert Series

SPRINGFIELD — MOSSO, the Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra, have announced a summer concert series of three programs, two in Springfield Symphony Hall and the third, an outdoor brass quintet program, in Forest Park in Springfield.

According to MOSSO Chair Beth Welty, “our musicians are performing concerts in April and May in Symphony Hall because the Springfield Symphony Orchestra was mandated to produce those concerts by the NLRB. But, although the musicians have been in negotiation with the SSO since late 2019, our community has not yet had a steady series of professional-quality, live orchestra programs. MOSSO is here to provide that music.

She added that “there has not been an ongoing summer pops series since the SSO performed in Westfield’s Stanley Park some 20 years ago.”

On Thursday, June 23, MOSSO will celebrate the music of the late, legendary Broadway composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, who penned the words and music to A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods, and others. Broadway conductor Tim Stella (of The Phantom of the Opera and Hello, Dolly!) will lead the program, joined by some major Broadway stars. The program will be announced later this month.

On Thursday, July 21, Maestro Kevin Rhodes will return to Springfield to conduct a program of light classics and music of renowned composer John Williams, whose works include Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, and Schindler’s List. Rhodes will be joined by a guest soloist. This will be a benefit concert for MOSSO, so that the nonprofit organization can continue to deliver professional symphonic music to Greater Springfield and Western Mass. The program will be announced later this month.

Tickets for both Symphony Hall concerts will go on sale on May 9. To get on the mailing list for information on these programs, visit springfieldsymphonymusicians.com.

On Saturday, Aug. 13 (rain date: Sunday, Aug. 14), a MOSSO brass quintet will perform a free concert at Camp Star Angelina on Trafton Road in Forest Park. This concert will be produced for MOSSO by Bing Productions. No tickets are required.

MOSSO thanks the office of Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Amanda Spear-Purchase and the staff of Springfield Symphony Hall, and the following sponsors (to date) of the Symphony Hall performances: the Republican/MassLive, BusinessWest and the Healthcare News, WWLP-22News & the CW Springfield, the Sheraton Springfield at Monarch Place, and the Bolduc Schuster Foundation (which is underwriting tickets for music students). In addition, the Musicians of the Boston Symphony Orchestra donated funds to their MOSSO colleagues, which will be used for these concerts.