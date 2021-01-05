Nursing Schools Almanac Names AIC among Best Schools for Nursing in Mass., N.E.

SPRINGFIELD — Nursing Schools Almanac has released its 2020 rankings of the best nursing schools in the United States. In collecting data on more than 3,000 institutions nationwide only 20% made the list of the best nursing schools in each geographic region.

The nursing program at American International College (AIC) was named in both the New England and Massachusetts categories placing 45th in the region and 21st in in the state.

Each school was evaluated on three dimensions: The institution’s academic prestige and perceived value; the breadth and depth of nursing programs offered; and student success, particularly on the NCLEX licensure examination. Nursing Schools Almanac combined the assessments into an overall score and ranked the schools accordingly.

In its consideration of AIC, Nursing Schools Almanac stated, “American International College opened in 1885 as a school for international immigrants. The institution became coed in 1892, making it one of the first colleges in the region to educate women. AIC offers BSN and RN-to-BSN courses for undergraduate students. Graduates of the traditional BSN program have passed the NCLEX exam at an 87% rate over the past decade. The college introduced its MSN program in 2005, which offers a hybrid of classroom and online modules. In fact, two-thirds of the content is available online, providing much-needed flexibility for working nurses.”

“While the demand for healthcare professionals grows each year, at no time has that need been more critical than now,” said Dean of Health Sciences Karen Rousseau, RN, PhD. “The School of Health Sciences at American International College provides access to educational opportunities that develop a diverse network of skilled individuals who provide comprehensive nursing care in a variety of settings and who are able to demonstrate leadership in evidence-based practice to promote continuous improvement in the quality and safety of healthcare.”