OMG Inc. Names Brent Fournier Director of Procurement

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. promoted Brent Fournier to the position of director of Procurement. In this new role, he will develop and implement procurement strategies that meet OMG’s customer demands by focusing on customer service, reduced supply-chain risk, as well as stronger supply partnerships across the value chain. He reports to Brad Bedard, vice president of Supply Chain Management.

“Brent has developed a process-oriented approach to managing the dramatic growth in the number of suppliers and raw materials we purchase during the past six years,” Bedard said. “He has played a critical role in our continued success, and we are excited about his broader role as part of the OMG team.”

Fournier started with OMG as part of the Tiger Claw acquisition in 2011, as a service delivery manager, and was promoted to manager of Purchasing in January 2014. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.