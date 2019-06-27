Open Square Creates Custom-Built Headquarters for VertitechIT

HOLYOKE — Architect John Aubin announced plans for the build-out of a company headquarters at his flagship mixed-use development, Open Square. Aubin is creating a new, custom-designed and custom-built work space in his historic zero-net-energy development in Holyoke. The modern office environment will provide approximately 6,000 square feet of work and meeting space for 25 employees.

Current tenant and national healthcare IT consultancy VertitechIT is expanding its presence at Open Square. The new space will also house employees of two sister companies — akiro Consulting, a firm that facilitates medical practice transactions and acquisitions, and BaytechIT, an IT services provider to physician practices, clinics, and non-profit healthcare companies. BaytechIT is a joint venture between VertitechIT and Baystate Health.

The new space will allow collaboration between the three companies while giving each their own autonomy, said Greg Pellerin, VertitechIT chief operating officer. “When you start a company, you’d take a closet to work in, but when you have the ability to make a space, it becomes part of the definition of your company,” he noted. “Our space is part of our company’s culture. What John built for us partially defines us and we love it.”

Aubin’s design for the new companies embraces the former paper mill’s 17-foot ceilings, large windows, maple floors, and solid brick walls while adding modern design and work-space functionality to the open historic environment. “To a person, when folks come in here, they are astounded by our office space,” said Pellerin. “It’s unique and functional for a technology company but fits the aesthetic of everything else around it within the building.”

This will be Open Square’s largest custom build-out in its 19-year history. “I’m interested in melding the old and the new, creating spaces where creative companies can thrive because the work environment supports their mission,” said Aubin. “As an architect, this is the kind of space I love to build. As a developer, these are the types of projects we’re glad to be attracting, companies that are great for our local economy and leverage the true assets of post-industrial cities: our incredible spaces, central location, great prices and diverse community.

“People want to hang out in unique places,” he went on. “Open Square is a poster child for this different approach to growing in post-industrial American cities — a balanced market-based approach.”