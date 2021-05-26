Outdoor Mega Tag Sale to Benefit Dress for Success Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host another of its popular clothing tag sales — this time outside under a huge tent in the parking lot of the Eastfield Mall. The tag sale will be held on Friday, June 18, through Thursday, June 24.

Hundreds of women have refreshed their wardrobes at past tag sales, while at the same time supporting Dress for Success’ mission to empower women to achieve economic independence.

Women can choose from an extensive array of clothing, shoes, accessories, and more. These new and gently used items include selections from name-brand fashion houses such as Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy, and many more. Customers can fill a shopping bag for only $25.

Individuals with clothing they would like to donate can call (413) 732-8179 to make an appointment.

Because the tag sale is outside, there will not be rooms to try on clothes. If anyone buys something that doesn’t fit, they can pass it on to friends or others in need. For everyone’s safety, shoppers are asked to wear a mask while inside the tent.

Volunteers are needed on June 14-17 to set up, June 18-24 to staff the tent, and June 25 to break down the event. Anyone interested should e-mail [email protected].