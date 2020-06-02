Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Gives 300 Activity Backpacks to Boys & Girls Club

SPRINGFIELD — The law firm Pellegrini, Seeley Ryan & Blakesley provided $3,000 and employees’ time to provide and distribute summer-activity backpacks to 300 children for the Boys & Girls club of Greater Westfield.

“We wanted to do something that would help keep children creatively, mentally, and physically engaged during this pandemic,” Partner Charles Casartello said. “It was also a wonderful opportunity for our lawyers and staff to roll up our sleeves and help do something productive for the community by physically assembling the packs in addition to funding them.”

The backpacks were stuffed with art supplies, puzzles, games, soccer and gym balls, and other items for children.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs are a haven for children,” PSRB Partner Patrick McHugh said. “They work every day to make a difference in kids’ lives. We wanted to aid that mission and provide a little joy for the kids who aren’t able to be at the club right now.”

Added Casartello, “it was a real team effort. We are so pleased to help out an organization that does so much for the community.”