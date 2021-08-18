Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley Partners With WooSox, Dwight Evans

SPRINGFIELD — The law firm of Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley (PSRB) announced a corporate sponsorship with the Worcester Red Sox and the furthering of its partnership with Red Sox legend Dwight Evans as its spokesperson.

“We are excited about being a part of the Red Sox family and the incredible success story happening in Worcester. We have always been a community-focused law firm. Our sponsorship of the WooSox is geared toward providing support to their charitable efforts throughout Greater Worcester and sponsorship of their community calendar. It’s a perfect fit for us,” said Patrick McHugh, a partner at PSRB, as the firm shot new television commercials on Aug. 16 on the field at Polar Park.

The law firm also announced the continuation of its relationship with Red Sox Hall of Fame right fielder Dwight Evans as the firm’s spokesperson.

“Dwight has been an integral part of our marketing efforts for the past 16 years,” said Charlie Casartello, the firm’s managing partner. “There is no one we could partner with who has more integrity and kindness than Dwight. It has been an honor to have him be our representative to the public, and we look forward to continuing our relationship with him long into the future.”

Pellegrini, Seeley, Ryan & Blakesley is a law firm of more than 15 lawyers. The practice has been devoted to protecting the rights of injured people for more than 60 years.