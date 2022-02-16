Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]

Trees of Hope

Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai surpassed their fundraising goal for the inaugural Trees of Hope event held in November. The effort raised $126,823 and included a total of 46 trees and displays. Gary Rome plans to host Trees of Hope at the dealership each year, including Nov. 4-18, 2022. “We are going to make this event bigger and better every year and be able to help so many families stay close while their children are receiving medical care,” Rome said.

Quick Results

Baystate Noble Hospital was able to purchase a portable X-ray machine (pictured, with X-ray tech Katie Unsderfer), thanks to funds raised through the 2021 Baystate Noble Ball. Now, rather than patients being transported to another area of the hospital and waiting for results, the portable X-ray machine brings the technology to the patient’s bedside, providing a high-quality image immediately, so the attending physician can read it and provide guidance on the patient’s course of care quickly.

Special Delivery

Advanced Vein Care Center in Springfield recently donated 33,000 medical-grade face masks to schools in Western Mass. The Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee school systems, as well as Veritas Prep Charter School in Springfield, received the masks to distribute to students and staff. Pictured: Advanced Vein Care Center Medical Director Dr. K. Francis Lee delivers boxes of masks to Nicole Gauthier, director of special projects at Veritas Prep Charter School.