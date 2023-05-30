Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary to Present Run/Walk Event on June 25

LENOX — On Sunday, June 25, Mass Audubon’s Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary will presents its eighth annual Wild Thing 5K/10K Trail Race and 5K Walk. The race is an important fundraiser for Mass Audubon, and all proceeds will benefit its extensive education programs and conservation efforts throughout Berkshire County.

The races and walk will begin at 9 a.m. at the wildlife sanctuary on West Mountain Road. Both routes feature the single-track trails and scenic carriage roads of nearby Kennedy Park.

All racers and walkers are invited to a post-race celebration outside Pleasant Valley’s big red barn, where they can enjoy light refreshments. During this time, prizes will be awarded to top winners and runners-up of the 10K and 5K races. All race participants will receive a tote bag from Blue Q and are eligible to win prizes donated from local businesses. The first 350 participants will receive a limited-edition Wild Thing sticker.

The entry fee for the races is $30 until Thursday, June 1; $35 until Thursday, June 22; and $40 for day-of registrations. Runners age 12 and under are $10, and ages 13-18 are $20. Race-day registration will be held in person from 7 to 8 a.m. only. This year’s Wild Thing lead sponsor is Interprint, with support from many other local community sponsors.

“Whether you’re a runner or not, the Wild Thing is a ton of fun, with plenty of extras that set it apart from an ordinary race,” said Becky Cushing Gop, regional director for Mass Audubon. “Whether you come for the post-race snacks or the Blue Q runners’ bags, at the end of the day, you are supporting kids getting outside and falling in love with nature. What’s not to love about that?”

For more information, to register online, or to sign up to volunteer, visit www.massaudubon.org/wildthing.