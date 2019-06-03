Priscilla Kane Hellweg Named Finalist for 2019 Leadership Excellence Award

HOLYOKE — Enchanted Circle Theater announced that Executive/Artistic Director Priscilla Kane Hellweg has been named a finalist for the 2019 Leadership Excellence Award by the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network.

Hellweg, a master teaching artist, is being recognized for growing Enchanted Circle during her 39-year tenure from a fledgling educational theater company into an award-winning pioneer of arts integration that engages, enhances, and inspires learning through the arts. The Leadership Excellence Award recognizes a nonprofit chief or senior executive who has an extraordinary record of organizational results and exemplifies strategic vision, passion, integrity, innovation, perseverance, and a collaborative spirit.

Nonprofit Awareness Day highlights the work of the nonprofit sector and raises awareness of important causes throughout Massachusetts. During the ceremony, Nonprofit Excellence Awards will be presented to one finalist in each of the following six categories: Advocacy, Collaboration, Innovation, Leadership, Small Nonprofit, and Young Professional. The ceremony will take place today, June 3, at the Massachusetts State House.