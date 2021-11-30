Public Welcome at Wistariahurst for Holiday Open House Dec. 4-5

HOLYOKE — On Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4 and 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited into the historic Wistariahurst Museum for a weekend of seasonal fun. Visitors are encouraged to see the decorated museum and experience live music, participate in family-friendly activities, and browse tables from local vendors.

Though the event is free and open to the public, registration is required at wistariahurst.org. Face masks are requested.

As part of the festivities, on Saturday at 2:15 p.m., Skinner descendant Allerton Kilborne will offer a guided tour of Wistariahurst. Spaces are limited, so interested parties must add on this tour to their registration in advance.