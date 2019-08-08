PV Squared Solar Recognized as a 2019 Top Solar Contractor in the U.S.

GREENFIELD — With renewable energy expected to be the fastest-growing source of U.S. electricity generation for the foreseeable future, local solar installer and worker-owned cooperative PV Squared Solar is contributing toward this period of energy transition. The company has once again been recognized by Solar Power World magazine and was listed prominently among other solar contractors and developers across the country in the magazine’s 2019 Top Solar Contractors list.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the top solar energy companies in the region, let alone the nation. Our leadership within the solar industry over the years has been a significant point of pride, and we look forward to continuing that good work,” said General Manager Jonathan Gregory.

Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World, added that “solar power is becoming competitive with traditional electricity sources in more markets, and cities and states are demanding more renewable-energy options. It’s a great time to be a solar installer, and we’re happy to highlight the best installation companies in the country on our list.”