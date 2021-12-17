Registration Open for Wintersession Classes at HCC

HOLYOKE — Registration is open for Wintersession classes at Holyoke Community College (HCC), offering new and returning students — as well as students from other colleges home on holiday break — the opportunity to earn a semester’s worth of credits for one class in just 10 days.

HCC’s two-week Wintersession term begins Monday, Jan. 3, and runs until Friday, Jan. 14. The registration deadline for Wintersession classes is Dec. 31.

Students can earn up to four credits by taking Wintersession classes in a wide variety of academic areas: anthropology, communication, criminal justice, economics, engineering, environmental science, geography, law, management, marketing, mathematics, radiology, social science, and sociology. Courses are being offered both on campus and online.

“Wintersession at HCC is a great way for students to pick up a bunch of academic credits in a short amount of time, to complete a prerequisite for another course or just lighten their spring course load,” said Mark Hudgik, HCC’s director of Admissions.

Starting Jan. 3, students must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend classes on campus. Students must submit proof of their vaccination status before being allowed to register for on-campus classes. Students who plan to register only for online or remote classes do not have to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

Registration is also open at HCC for spring 2022 classes. Full-semester classes begin Monday, Jan. 24, with additional Flex Start dates on Feb. 14 (Spring Start II) and March 28 (Spring Start III).

Full-term spring classes run for 14 weeks. Spring Start II classes run for 12 weeks, and Spring Start III classes run for seven weeks.

To enroll for a Wintersession class, visit hcc.edu/wintersession. To enroll for spring 2022, visit hcc.edu/admissions.