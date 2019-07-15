Retail Businesses Invited to Apply for Kiosk Program at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The Connecticut Airport Authority announced the launch of a new concession program at Bradley International Airport aimed at highlighting local specialty retail vendors and small businesses.

“We’re very thrilled to be launching this program,” said Kevin Dillon, executive director of the Connecticut Airport Authority. “As we continue to increase the sense of place at Bradley, we’re excited to open the doors to local vendors and small businesses and to introduce our passengers to everything our region has to offer.”

To roll out the program, the area commonly known as the food court in Terminal A is currently being redesigned to incorporate a row of dedicated kiosk units aimed at creating a walk-through marketplace that will showcase the local and small businesses.

Vendors and small businesses will have the opportunity to have a presence in the terminal by operating their businesses from one of the dedicated kiosks on a fixed-term, rotating basis. With a pre-set venue and short-term leases, the program has been designed to make the Bradley International Airport passenger market more easily accessible for businesses in the region.

It is anticipated that four kiosk units will be available for occupancy in 2019, with up to three additional units anticipated for availability in 2020. The first kiosks will be introduced this fall. Small businesses who sell specialty retail items or fully prepared, prepackaged food are invited to apply.

An informational session will be held on Wednesday, July 24. Click here for the call for applications and here for the application form.