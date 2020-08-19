River East School-to-Career Director Announces Retirement

PALMER — River East School-to-Career Inc. announced that Director Loretta Dansereau will retire in August after more than 16 years of service to the organization.

Dansereau has been the driving force behind growing the organization since 2004, when it was still in its infancy, to be a recognized local business and education partnership under the MassHire Hampden County Workforce Board and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. In addition to helping incorporate as a non-profit 501(c)(3), she has been instrumental in building a community of more than 300 business partners, increasing partnership awareness, and mentoring numerous students.

“It has been such a privilege for me to part of such a worthwhile organization. My time at River East School-to-Career has allowed me the opportunity to work alongside some of the best educators, employers, and school-to-career colleagues,” Dansereau said. “Reflecting back on my time with River East, I have so many wonderful stories of students who were so grateful for their internship opportunities. And many of our past students have come back to our organization wanting to be mentors.”

Under Dansereau’s leadership, River East School-to-Career has become a model for other school-to-career organizations in Massachusetts. In the just the past five years, the organization has impacted the lives of more than 1,000 students in Hampden and Hampshire counties by bringing together schools, businesses, and organizations to create career-exploration opportunities. The aim is to help students make informed decisions regarding their career and educational goals through work-based learning and internship opportunities, co-op placements, career days, and work-readiness workshops.

“On behalf of the entire board of directors, I wish to express our sincerest gratitude for everything Loretta has given to River East School-to-Career during her tenure,” said Dodie Carpentier, board president. “Her accomplishments will serve as a foundation upon which our organization will prosper. Loretta’s dedication, guidance, and vision will leave a lasting legacy on our organization and everyone who has had the honor of working with her.”

Dansereau will be succeeded by Amy Scribner, who has been part of the organization in various capacities for more than 10 years.