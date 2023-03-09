Shannon Rudder Appointed President, CEO of Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services

SPRINGFIELD — Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services (MLKFS) has wrapped up an almost-year-long search for a new leader. After an extensive search campaign and interview process, Aieshya Jackson, chair of the board of directors of MLKFS, announced that Shannon Rudder will be the next president and CEO of the organization.

“The task we undertook upon Ronn Johnson’s passing was to find someone who shared our values as keepers of the dream while simultaneously having the exemplary skills and experience to build on Ronn’s success,” Jackson said. “We found that person in Shannon, who has spent her career putting her business skills and entrepreneurial spirit to work in service to those who need help the most.”

Rudder, who will join MLKFS on March 13, most recently served as deputy director of Teach Western Mass, a nonprofit organization working toward educational equity in partnership with area schools. She also served as executive director of Providence Ministries Inc., an organization supporting the needs of marginalized populations by addressing food insecurity, addiction recovery, housing, clothing, and workforce development. She earned her MBA and her BBA, the latter magna cum laude, from Medaille College.

“What I love about Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services is that it really takes into account all of the community members,” Rudder said. “I want to ensure that the legacy continues because it’s important and has been around for 45 years. It’s important that it continues because the needs continue.”