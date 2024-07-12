Silver Bell Farm to Celebrate Fourth Annual Christmas in July Weekend

MONSON — Silver Bell Farm, located at 305 Silver St. in Monson, invites the community to its fourth annual Christmas in July on Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests can look forward to a weekend filled with holiday cheer, festive activities, and family fun.

On Saturday, Bruce Marshall from 97.7 FM will broadcast live from the farm from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a variety of activities, including tractor-pulled wagon rides, visits and story time with Santa, face painting, ornament crafts, and an appearance by the Silver Belle princess.

This year, the farm will debut the Christmas in July Challenge, an outdoor adventure game for all ages. Other attractions include barrel-train rides, a bounce house, outdoor play areas, and more.

Plenty of food and sweet treats will be available throughout the day, including novelty ice cream treats, Grinch slushies, and frozen hot chocolate from the ice-cream truck, as well as lunch items like specialty grilled cheese, mac and cheese, and hot dogs from the concessions window. The City Sidewalk Cafe will also be open for iced coffee, festive baked goods, and homemade cider donuts.