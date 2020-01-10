Singer Traciana Graves to Speak at Bay Path for Black History Month Event

LONGMEADOW — Although she’s known for her vocal work with artists like Celine Dion and Steel Pulse, these days vocalist, strategist, and speaker Traciana Graves is using her voice to deliver an even more powerful message — one of inclusivity. She believes people have the ability to change the world with the power of their voice, and she’ll bring that inspirational message to Bay Path University as the keynote speaker for its Black History Month celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

Having presented to more than 300 Fortune 500 companies and colleges, including Forbes, JPMorgan, American Express, and the WNBA, Graves strives to make the potentially uncomfortable conversation about diversity and inclusion safe, engaging, and effective. Voted one of America’s Most Fearless Women by the Huffington Post, Graves’ will bring her unique perspective to Bay Path with a discussion focusing on hopes, dreams, and social justice.

The talk will begin at 7 p.m., with a reception to follow. This free event is open to the community and will be held on the Bay Path Longmeadow campus at Mills Theatre in Carr Hall, 588 Longmeadow St. For more information and to register, visit tracianagraves.eventbrite.com.