Springfield College Launches $50 Million Campaign

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College hosted an official kickoff event for Advancing Humanics: The Campaign for Springfield College on Nov. 12 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Center Court.

Springfield College President Mary-Beth Cooper officially introduced the comprehensive campaign, which supports the Springfield College Humanics philosophy, which is to educate the whole person in spirit, mind, and body for leadership and service to others. Cooper provided an overview of the campaign goal of $50 million. Advancing Humanics is being co-chaired by trustees Gregory Toczydlowski and Michele Megas-Ditomassi. Trustee emerita Helen Davis Blake, co-chair of the last Springfield College campaign, is serving as the honorary campaign chair.

“As we educate students in our Humanics tradition, we prepare professionals whose goals are to lead and care for their communities,” Cooper said. “The Advancing Humanics campaign is about preparing the future that needs Springfield College students and graduates today. The excitement is building around this campaign. Individuals can help us shape the future by investing in our students and the value of a Springfield College education.”

Gifts collected during the Advancing Humanics campaign will have a direct effect on every aspect of campus life, and the financial support will provide immediate assistance to the most critical needs of Springfield College, including scholarship resources for students and the new Health Sciences Center.

“I assumed the responsibility of co-chair of the Advancing Humanics campaign because Springfield College has influenced me throughout my life,” Toczydlowski said. “Not only have I embraced the principles of spirit, mind, and body, but it has also helped me with the mission of leadership and service to others. The Springfield College mission has served me well in my business and my profession, and especially in my community.”

The Advancing Humanics campaign will be led by individuals who not only have been invested in the Springfield College community, but have also been dedicated to the Greater Springfield community.

“I was born and raised in Springfield, and I knew early on that Springfield College was a strong partner to the Springfield community,” Megas-Ditomassi said. “I strongly believe in the mission of Springfield College because it’s just as relevant today as it was when Springfield College was founded in 1885. I know the Advancing Humanics campaign will continue to make our mission thrive by investing in our students, faculty, staff, our academic programs, and, of course, our beautiful Springfield College campus. I have always believed that Springfield College makes the world a better place.”