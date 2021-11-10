Top Banner

Springfield College to Present Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College invites members of the Springfield community to attend the college’s Veterans Day observance ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11, starting at 12:15 p.m. at the new Springfield College Veterans and Military Services Center located at 727 Middlesex St., at the corner of Alden Street and Middlesex Street near the Springfield College archway.

This year’s Veterans Day ceremony will be followed by the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Springfield College Veterans and Military Services Center, the newest addition to the campus community, which offers space and support services for military members. A reception and tours of the center will follow the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The Veterans Day ceremony is annually planned by the Office of Student Affairs and Spiritual Life and pays tribute to all veterans who have served and continue to serve our country.

