Springfield College to Welcome Holocaust Survivor, Author, and Activist on April 8

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield College will welcome Holocaust survivor, author, and human-rights activist Marione Ingram on Thursday, April 8 from 4 to 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the college and local community.

In this lecture, Ingram will share excerpts from her memoirs, The Hands of War and The Hands of Peace. She will discuss the failure to respond to fascism and racism in Europe in the 1930s and 1940s, and the non-violent responses to those evils in the U.S. in the 1960s. She will then try to relate her experiences to the challenges that students face today.

Ingram is a writer, artist, and human-rights activist who experienced the Holocaust, Europe’s deadliest bombing, and the wrath of the Ku Klux Klan in Mississippi. Throughout the turbulent ’60s and ’70s and into the 21st century, she continued to protest racism, war, sexism, Apartheid, and police violence. Ingram’s Holocaust memoir, The Hands of War, became a New York Times bestseller in 2014 and was followed by a companion memoir in 2015, The Hands of Peace, which celebrates the countless acts of non-violent defiance that culminated in the Civil Rights Acts of 1964 and 1965.

Event sponsors include Springfield College’s Office of Spiritual Life; Holocaust Remembrance Committee; Department of Literature, Writing, and Journalism; Department of Humanities and Social Sciences; and Department of Visual and Performing Arts.