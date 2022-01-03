Springfield Regional Chamber Slates Government Reception

SPRINGFIELD — After a two-year hiatus, the Springfield regional Chamber’s annual Government Reception will return in person on Jan.13.

The event will bring business and community leaders together in one place for the opportunity to meet socially with local, state, and federal officials. Those in attendance will include state representatives, senators, mayors from surrounding communities, and city council members from the area.

The event will take place at the United States Courthouse on 300 State St. in Springfield. Tickets are available for $60 for chamber members, $70 for future chamber members, and $75 when they are purchased the evening of the event. Visit springfieldregionalchamber.com for more information or to order tickets.All COVID-19 protocols and mandates will be followed, and guests will be required to pass through federal security.