Springfield Regional Chamber to Hold Annual Meeting Celebration at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Regional Chamber will hold its annual meeting celebration on Wednesday, June 12 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at MGM Springfield. The evening will serve as an opportunity to reflect on the chamber’s recent accomplishments while also honoring members of the community and looking toward the future.

This year, the chamber will honor Sister Mary Caritas Geary, a dedicated healthcare professional, community advocate, and volunteer for more than 75 years, as the 2024 Springfield Regional Chamber Richard J. Moriarty Citizen of the Year. Additionally, the event will celebrate the chamber’s accomplishments from the year and recognize the 2024 Springfield Leadership Institute graduates. The chamber also has a few additional surprises planned for the evening, set to be revealed at the event.

“I am thrilled to celebrate an amazing year at our annual meeting and honor Sister Mary Caritas as Citizen of the Year,” said Diana Szynal, president of Springfield Regional Chamber. “Sister Mary’s dedication and service have profoundly impacted our community, and we are delighted to recognize her contributions. Over the past year, our chamber has reached significant milestones, supported local businesses, and fostered economic growth. This event will be a chance to reflect on our successes and look ahead to new opportunities. Additionally, we can’t wait to finally reveal an exciting project we have been working on for the past few months.”

A cocktail hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. and feature selections from the Costa Kitchen. Tickets cost $75 for members in advance and $100 for non-members. Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.