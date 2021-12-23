Springfield Thunderbirds Announce Rescheduled Dates for Three Road Games

SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced rescheduled game dates for three road games that were impacted by league postponements earlier this month.

The Thunderbirds at Hartford Wolf Pack game, originally slated for Dec. 1 at the XL Center in Hartford, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. in Hartford.

The Thunderbirds at Rochester Americans game, originally slated for Dec. 3 at Blue Cross Arena in Rochester, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, April 19 at 7:05 p.m. in Rochester.

The Thunderbirds at Toronto Marlies game, originally slated for Dec. 4 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. in Toronto.

