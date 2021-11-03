Square One Announces New Board Leadership

SPRINGFIELD — Square One recently elected a new slate of officers to its board of directors. The election was held at the agency’s annual meeting on Oct. 15.

Taking on the role of chairperson is Andrea Hickson-Martin of Bay Path University. The vice chair seat will be filled by attorney Corrine Ryan of Community Legal Aid. Moving into the treasurer position is Kate Kane of Northwestern Mutual, assisted by Julie Quink of Burkhart Pizzanelli, P.C. Colleen Stocks, assistant superintendent of the Western Massachusetts Regional Women’s Correctional Center, will serve as the board’s clerk.

“It is a privilege to lead the first all-female executive board of officers and its first all-female Square One leadership team,” Hickson-Martin said. “Square One is a vital organization for our community, and our team is committed to taking the organization to even greater heights to improve the lives of children and families. We have some exciting times ahead for Square One, and I am honored to have the opportunity to lead this amazing board of directors.”

New to the full board of directors, which includes Dr. Elizabeth Boyle of Baystate Health, Kelly Collins of Colby Sawyer College, Jessica Dupont of HealthOne Alliance/Alliant Health Plans, Stuart Jones of Springfield College, Ryan McCollum of RMC Strategies, Amy Selvia-Smith of NEPM, and Peter Testori of Bay Path University, are Lavar Click-Bruce of the city of Springfield Mayor’s Office and Leonard Underwood of Upscale Socks and Upscale Photography.

“This is an exciting time for Square One,” said Dawn DiStefano, Square One’s president and CEO. “This leadership team is the perfect group to propel us into the future. We looking forward to working together to continue to serve the children and families in our community.”