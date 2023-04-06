State-of-the-art Data Center to Be Developed at Thorndike Mill

PALMER — Thorndike Energy Group announced a partnership with Worldwide Environmental Services in the development of a state-of-the-art data center at Thorndike Mill in Palmer.

The repurposed mill currently houses multiple DC hydroelectric generation units and offers a unique application of clean, renewable power that inherently has a significant amount of storage in the upstream water reservoir.

This power source will serve as the initial energy component for a campus-wide microgrid that will allow for the addition of wind, solar, and hydrogen-fueled energy sources along with connection to the local grid. The data center will be designed to maintain full operations during extended grid outages and offer its customers extended availability that will not utilize traditional fossil-fueled engine sources.