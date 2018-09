WEST SPRINGFIELD — The Big E announced an all-time record for single-day attendance on Saturday, Sept. 22.

On Vermont Day, 172,659 guests visited the Big E, the highest single-day attendance in the history of the fair. To date, 741,080 people have visited this year’s edition of Big E, which runs through Sunday, Sept. 30. Details about the fair can be found at www.thebige.com.