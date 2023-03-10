Thomas Smiarowski Elected Three County Fair President

NORTHAMPTON — The Hampshire, Franklin and Hampden Agricultural Society, the nonprofit organization that manages Northampton’s Three County Fair and fairgrounds, recently elected its newest president, Thomas Smiarowski, who has been a member of the society for more than 20 years and was elected to its board of directors in 2016.

Smiarowski is expected to serve two years as president, leading the society’s board of directors, which consists of 21 other appointees who make up the fair’s agricultural leadership. The society was first organized in December 1817 by a group of area leaders in business and farming with the purpose of promoting agriculture and the domestic arts. The society received its charter from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts two months later in February 1818.

“It is an honor and privilege being elected to serve as president of the Three County Fair,” Smiarowski said. “Agricultural fairs play a vital role in providing opportunities for farmers, both young and old, to exhibit their livestock and agricultural products. Equally important, agricultural fairs provide members of the local community the opportunity to get an up-close and personal look at farming and interact with farmers. The Three County Fair has a rich history of serving the community in those capacities, and I look forward to continuing that tradition and building upon that history.”

Smiarowski grew up on his family’s vegetable and dairy farm in Montague, where he continues to help his brother Dan, who currently owns and operates the family farm. Following his graduation from UMass Amherst, Smiarowski worked 34 years for the USDA’s Farm Service Agency, holding a number of management positions. Following his retirement from USDA in 2012, he worked 10 years as an agricultural risk-management educator for UMass Extension.

He is currently a director of the Massachusetts Agricultural Club, the longest-standing agricultural club in the country; serves as a Massachusetts trustee of the Eastern States Exposition; and is a member of the New England Vegetable and Berry Growers Assoc. He also serves on the capital campaign to fund the new construction of the Newman Catholic Center on the UMass campus.