Thunderbirds, Uno, Nadim’s Team Up to Provide Meals to Baystate and Mercy

SPRINGFIELD — On April 16, the Springfield Thunderbirds teamed up with two of its local restaurant partners, Uno Pizzeria & Grill and Nadim’s Downtown Mediterranean Grill, to deliver more than 50 meals to staff at both Baystate Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center.

“Though we are not able to play hockey at this time, we want to make sure we are doing our part to give back to the community that has supported us since our inception,” said Nathan Costa, president of the Springfield Thunderbirds. “This is just one way we are able to say ‘thank you’ to the men and women on the front lines of this pandemic while also proving some support to our local small-business partners.”

Uno Pizzeria & Grill provided lunch to staff members of Baystate’s Adult Acute Care and Acute Neuroscience departments, while Nadim’s fed Mercy Medical Center’s Intensive Care Unit and Emergency Department.

“We are proud to partner with the Thunderbirds and Uno’s to feed our medical heroes helping to fight the coronavirus pandemic,” said Nadim Kashouh, chef and owner of Nadim’s Mediterranean Grill. “As a business with deep roots in this community, it is important we do our part to help our friends and neighbors get through this crisis.”

Funds for the meals will come from the T-Birds Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established by the franchise to benefit causes in Springfield and surrounding Pioneer Valley communities.

“We are thankful to the Thunderbirds for including us in these special deliveries,” said Uno Pizzeria & Grill owner Michael Hurwitz. “We have a great relationship, and it means a lot for the team to think of us during these times to provide the food for these heroes on the front line.”

The mission of the T-Birds Foundation is to serve the Springfield community and the Pioneer Valley beyond every win and loss through a focus on providing and supporting initiatives in the areas of health and wellness, youth enrichment, and civil service.

“Baystate Health is so grateful for food donations that support our healthcare providers as they continue to serve on the front lines and battle COVID-19,” said the team at the Baystate Health Foundation. “The Springfield Thunderbirds’ generous donation of meals from Uno Pizzeria & Grill for Baystate Health team members is a kind and much-appreciated gesture.”