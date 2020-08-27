Timothy Murphy from Skoler, Abbott & Presser honored by Best Lawyers®

SPRINGFIELD — Skoler, Abbott & Presser, P.C., an employment law firm serving employers in the greater Springfield and Worcester areas, today announced that one of its partners, Attorney Timothy Murphy of Wilbraham, was listed in The Best Lawyers in America© 2021. He was recognized in three fields: Employment Law-Management, Labor Law-Management, and Litigation-Labor and Employment.

Focusing his practice on labor relations, union avoidance, collective bargaining and arbitration, employment litigation and employment counseling, Murphy has been included in The Best Lawyers in America every year since 2013 and was Lawyer of the Year in 2015, 2019 and 2020. In 2017, he was named “Man Enough to Be a Girl Scout” by the Girls Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts.

Murphy is very active within the local community. He sits on boards of directors for several area organizations such as the Human Service Forum and Community Legal Aid. He also is a member of the World Affairs Council and the Finance Committee in Wilbraham.