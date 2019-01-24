Travel Kuz Chosen to Provide Motorcoach Services at Super Bowl LIII

GILL — Travel Kuz, a motorcoach charter company based in Gill, will send some of its buses to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year. Super Bowl LIII will be played in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3.

Travel Kuz will send six of its ultra-luxurious coaches to Atlanta. The buses, and their drivers, will leave the company’s Gill headquarters on Monday, Jan. 28, and will return from Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The Travel Kuz buses and drivers will be used in Atlanta for VIP and dignitary transportation, which will include the special guests of each team and the athletes’ families.

In addition to last year’s Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Travel Kuz has also provided transportation services at Super Bowl XLI in Miami in 2007, and at the 2010 Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver, British Columbia.

F.M. Kuzmeskus Inc., doing business as Travel Kuz, is a fifth-generation family business that has been providing school-bus and luxury motorcoach transportation for more than 90 years. The company operates more than 150 vehicles employing 136 local residents in Franklin County and Southern Vermont.