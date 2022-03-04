Tricia Canavan Appointed CEO of Tech Foundry

SPRINGFIELD — Tech Foundry, with a mission to support the region’s growing need for a qualified technology workforce and elevate underrepresented groups into sustainable careers in information technology, announced the appointment of Tricia Canavan as its CEO effective March 21. Canavan will succeed Bruce Dixon, who resigned to pursue new opportunities.

Founded in 2014, Tech Foundry has offered internships, networking opportunities, and instruction to traditionally low-income, underserved populations, preparing graduates for entry-level IT work in the Pioneer Valley. These programs are offered free of charge to participants through donations from area businesses and members of the local community.

With a background in nonprofit and business management, workforce development, and adult education, Canavan currently serves as executive vice president of corporate relations and advocacy for Masis Staffing Solutions. Previously, she served as CEO of United Personnel, which was acquired by Masis in May 2021. She chairs the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, co-chairs Springfield Business Leaders for Education, and serves on the boards of Associated Industries of Massachusetts, MassHire Hampden County, and the Springfield Public Forum.

“We are grateful for Bruce’s leadership of Tech Foundry over the last two years and look forward to Tricia joining the organization,” said Delcie Bean IV, Tech Foundry board chair. “Her knowledge of the Western Massachusetts economic and educational ecosystems, as well as her organizational management, will help Tech Foundry continue to grow and innovate.”

Canavan noted that “adult education and workforce and economic development have been areas of great interest to me, beginning with my work as a faculty member at Berkshire Community College 20 years ago and continuing through my current position and board roles. I am eager to leverage my professional and volunteer experience in partnership with the staff, board, and partners of Tech Foundry to create more career opportunities for area residents and assist local companies in building their workforces.”