Two-part ‘Interrupting Racism’ Online Training to Be Offered on June 25, 29

NORTHAMPTON — Learning to be an active bystander and interrupting racism before it escalates is critical to creating cultural change in the workplace, schools, and communities. Human in Common is poised and ready to help. This innovative business teaches individuals to effectively interrupt bias and discrimination and create policies and practices that amplify racial equity.

The Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce has invited Human in Common to offer its timely training, “Interrupting Racism: Policies, Practices, and Everyday Acts of Solidarity for Businesses and Nonprofits.” This two-part Zoom training will occur on Thursday, June 25 from 1 to 4 p.m., and Monday, June 29 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This training begins with a timeline of the history of racism in the U.S. to bring awareness to the conditions that have led to systemic racism. Participants will develop a diversity mission statement, practice six ‘ethical upstander’ methods for interrupting racism in the workplace, explore policies and practices to amplify racial equity, and engage in small breakout groups to practice anti-racism skills using real-life scenarios.

Human in Common Director Deborah Cohen noted that the Harvard Business Review and the Equal Opportunity Opportunity Commission (EEOC) found that, after 30 years of legislation, racial and sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace are still at epicemic levels, and traditional diversity trainings don’t seem to be working. The EEOC, Harvard Business Review, and now Forbes are recommending active bystander training to prepare workers with the skills to appropriately intervene.

“Too often, well-intentioned people want to do the right thing, but are afraid of saying or doing the wrong thing, and as a result remain silent,” Cohen said. “This workshop breaks it down, teaching specific skills and providing opportunities to practice in a supportive environment. The result is greater awareness, confidence, and ability to nip problems in the bud. Participants leave with a diversity mission statement, language for effectively and respectfully interrupting bias, and specific policies and practices to amplify racial equity.”

The event webpage is bit.ly/2MMrNmr, or visit www.facebook.com/events/193655011884223.