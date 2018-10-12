UMassFive College Federal Credit Union Promotes Jeffrey Simpson

HADLEY — Jeffrey Simpson, CFA has been promoted to vice president of Commercial Lending and chief commercial officer for UMassFive College Federal Credit Union.

The Commercial Services Department has a goal of supporting the local community and economy with competitive rates and terms on short- and long-term commercial business loans for working capital, equipment, commercial real estate, and special projects designed to bring greater efficiencies and cost savings to member businesses.

The department has begun its lending process to fellow business professionals in the area. UMassFive is also in the process of crafting business checking, savings, and money-market options, as well as a business credit card.

“I am delighted to see the development of the Commercial Services Department and the heights we have reached thus far,” Simpson said. “These services have strengthened relationships with current members, as well as bringing on new memberships with community members interested in commercial products.”